John R. Anderson
Alstead, NH - John Richard Anderson passed away after a valiant fight against cancer at home in Alstead, NH with his family at his side on November 8, 2020 at the age of 67.
He was pre-deceased by his father Richard A. Anderson and his brother Scott R. Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Trish (Allen) Anderson; mother Lee (Helena) Anderson of Middletown, DE; daughter Erica Darkes (Kevin) of Newcastle, DE; son Shawn Anderson of Newcastle, DE; step-daughter Tiffany (Dill) Stamas (Glenn) of Longmont, CO; step-son Thomas Allen Dill; granddaughter Riley Mae Stamas; sister Kathi Anderson (Jeffrey Dennis) of Dover, DE; sister Robin Bargeron of Middletown, DE; brother Dana Anderson (Doreen) of Conowingo, MD; seven nieces and nephews; uncle Eric Anderson; and numerous cousins.
John was born in El Paso, TX on August 11, 1953. He graduated from John Dickinson High School (Wilmington, DE) in 1971. He worked at Tom White Roofing Company, owned a produce farm in Landenberg, PA, and for the last 20 years he and Trish lived on their farm (Sunset Farm) in Alstead, NH. He was active at both the Keene and Newport farmer's markets. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and traveled across the country to enjoy the beauty of nature while pursuing his passion. In 2006 John received an Adult Community Hero Award from the NH West Chapter of the American Red Cross for his selfless acts of courage during the 2005 Alstead flood.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made to either The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or the Friends of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center Fund at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.