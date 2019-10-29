|
|
John R. "Ronnie" Coleman
Hockessin - John Ronald Coleman, age 75, of Wilmington, Delaware died on October 27 surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School and later retired from Hercules. "Ronnie" enjoyed playing cards at the club and golfing with his life-long friends. He was an extremely thoughtful and generous man who deeply loved his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memories his son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Amanda, and his beloved grandchildren, Lily, Jack, Hazel and Hank. He will be greatly missed.
Friends and family may call on Friday, November 1st from 10-11:30 am at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike; Hockessin, Delaware. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am with a private burial to follow.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019