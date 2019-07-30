|
|
John R. DiOrio, Sr.
- - John R. DiOrio, Sr, age 86, passed July 23, 2019, at Seasons Hospice.
John was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Janet Richardson DiOrio. He is survived by his son and daughter, John DiOrio, Jr and J Lynn Iocono, their spouses Wendy and Ronald as well as 6 grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Mark, Michele, Saxon, Abigail, beautiful great-granddaughter Hailey and step great-grandson Dylan.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1st, 2019, from 11:30am-12:30 pm at the Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Internment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Seasons Hospice Foundation 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677, website: seasonsfoundation.org.
Published in The News Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019