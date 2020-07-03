John R. Jackson
Newark - John R. Jackson, age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Born in Sidney, Ohio on September 10, 1943, he was the son of the late James and Dorotha (DeRemer) Jackson. John was a graduate of Fairlawn High School in Sidney, OH, in a class of 24 students. He continued his education, earning his bachelor's and master's degrees from The Ohio State University. John retired from the DuPont Company after 37 years of loyal service.
Strong in his Christian faith, John was a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where he was a visitation minister of the sick, choir member and member of various committees. John also served as the Camp Pecometh board president. In his spare time he enjoyed playing and watching sports, and going to the beach. He touched the lives of everyone he met. More than anything, John loved spending time with his family.
John is survived by his loving wife of more than 51 years, Janet (Lloyd) Jackson; children, Sheri Wood (Carleton) and Steven Jackson (Charlene); siblings, Nancy Thompson, Janet Schoonover and Virginia Burroughs; and grandchildren, Delaney, Aaron, Evan and Nathan.
The family will welcome relatives and friends from 4-8 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 215 Hope Court East, Bear, DE 19701.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In honor of John's wishes, please do not send flowers. The family suggests contributions to the American Heart Association
, 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713, or the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.
