Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
John R. Megee Sr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John R. Megee Sr. Obituary
John R. Megee, Sr.

Milton - John R. Megee, Sr., of Milton, passed away peacefully at Country Rest Home in Greenwood, on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was 88.

Mr. Megee was born in Milton, DE to the late Frank and Lulu (Brooks) Megee. John was an electrician for Draper King Cole.

John was a life member of Milton Fire Department. He served for 68 years after joining in 1951. He held the posts of Chief Engineer and Superintendent of Supplies, as well as serving on the Board of Directors for 7 years.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth 'Betty' J. Megee; daughter, Sharon L. Megee; son, John 'JohnJohn' R. Megee, Jr.' sisters, Winifred, Marie, Edith, and Evelyn; and brother, Herman 'Bill.'

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

A funeral with full Firemen Honors will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12 noon in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968, where friends may call after 10 am. Interment will follow at Milton Oddfellows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to: Milton Fire Department, 116 Front St., Milton, DE 19968.
Published in The News Journal on May 22, 2019
