John R. MurphyHockessin - John R. Murphy, 85, died June 3, 2020, at Christiana Hospital.He was born in Rockville, CT, August 12, 1934, the son of Henry and Ruth (Keeney) Murphy. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1955, and served with the U.S. Navy. John married Nancy (Gottier), also of Rockville, CT. They settled in Wilmington, DE in 1965, where John began a long career with DuPont. After his retirement in 1990, John enjoyed traveling with his wife, and was active in community theatre.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife in December of 2019.He is survived by two children, James Murphy of Wilmington, DE, and Cynthia Rominger of Avondale, PA; two granddaughters, Jaclyn Fontana and Erin Bushong of Charleston, SC; and two great-grandchildren.There will be no visitation or services at this time.