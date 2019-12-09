Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Rowe Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Rowe Jr. Obituary
John R. Rowe, Jr.

Wilmington - John R. Rowe, Jr., 87, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd in Newark. Interment will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

STRANO & FEELEY

FAMILY FUNERAL

HOME

(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -