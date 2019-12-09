|
|
John R. Rowe, Jr.
Wilmington - John R. Rowe, Jr., 87, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd in Newark. Interment will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
STRANO & FEELEY
FAMILY FUNERAL
HOME
(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019