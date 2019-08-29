|
John R. Singer, Jr.
New Castle - John R. Singer, Jr., 66, of New Castle, Delaware passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on May 2, 1953, John was the son of the late John R. and B. Eleanor (Walker) Singer, Sr. He graduated from William Penn High School (Class of 1971), Glassboro State College, and Wilmington University. He worked for Lyons Studios as a photographer for eighteen years and was a technology and STEM teacher in the Brandywine School District at Hanby Middle and P.S. DuPont for 24 years.
John influenced the lives of many of his students and colleagues with his involvement and dedication to the Technology Student Association, Delaware Aerospace Academy, and International Technology and Engineering Educators Association. He was also a volunteer fireman for Wilmington Manor Fire Company for over twenty years and a participant in the LifeSaver Rewards Program with the Blood Bank of Delmarva. John enjoyed drinking craft beer, golfing, visiting The Villages, and was a Philadelphia sports enthusiast and a true "foodie".
John was a loving and devoted husband for forty years and is survived by his wife, Robin Cooper Singer; his children, Whitney Singer and Amanda Stark (Martin); granddaughters, Peyton and Ella; and many other relatives and close friends that he considered family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to , 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
