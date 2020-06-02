John R. "Jack" Waddell Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. "Jack" Waddell, Jr.

Wilmington - John R. "Jack" Waddell, Jr., age 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Jack grew up in Fairfax and graduated from Brandywine High School. He attended the University of Delaware where he had many fond memories of working at the Stone Balloon with his sister Debbie. Jack made his career as a mechanic who owned Auto Mobile, whose slogan was, "We come to you." Jack later went to work for Bargain Tire where he was the service manager, and before retirement worked at Radio Shack where he was known as "Jack at the Shack." Aside from work, Jack had many interests such as fossils, radios, and anything mechanical. Jack will be remembered as a caring person, who was a good listener and always had a kind word.

Jack was predeceased by his parents John and Marjorie, and sister Lynne R. Watson. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Donna Waddell; children Lauren Waddell, R. Andrew Waddell (Lizbeth), and Stephen McKinley (Katie); grandchildren Daniel Waddell, Natalie and Stephen Connor McKinley; and sister Deborah Stevenson (George).

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Jack's name to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.mccreryandharra.com

We miss you Jack it was always good to hear your voice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved