John R. "Jack" Waddell, Jr.
Wilmington - John R. "Jack" Waddell, Jr., age 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Jack grew up in Fairfax and graduated from Brandywine High School. He attended the University of Delaware where he had many fond memories of working at the Stone Balloon with his sister Debbie. Jack made his career as a mechanic who owned Auto Mobile, whose slogan was, "We come to you." Jack later went to work for Bargain Tire where he was the service manager, and before retirement worked at Radio Shack where he was known as "Jack at the Shack." Aside from work, Jack had many interests such as fossils, radios, and anything mechanical. Jack will be remembered as a caring person, who was a good listener and always had a kind word.
Jack was predeceased by his parents John and Marjorie, and sister Lynne R. Watson. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Donna Waddell; children Lauren Waddell, R. Andrew Waddell (Lizbeth), and Stephen McKinley (Katie); grandchildren Daniel Waddell, Natalie and Stephen Connor McKinley; and sister Deborah Stevenson (George).
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Jack's name to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.mccreryandharra.com
We miss you Jack it was always good to hear your voice.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.