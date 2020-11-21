1/1
John Richard Fleming Jr.
John Richard Fleming, Jr.

Wilmington - John Richard Fleming, Jr., age 79 of Wilmington, sadly passed away on November 15, 2020.

John was born in Woburn, Massachusetts to the late John Richard Fleming, Sr. and Lucienne LeBlanc Fleming. He proudly served in the US Army. John then worked for Phoenix Steel for many years and finally retired from the State of Delaware.

John was the kindest man with a quick wit notoriously known to make jokes or silly faces at the camera. But more notably he was a selfless, generous man - always thinking about someone else, never asking for anything in return, and regularly making donations to various charities. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, and catching the Phillies games on the radio, as well as going on the annual trip with the family to watch them in person against the Cubs. His finest moments were spent loving and caring for his dear wife Sue and being the most supportive father for his two sons. As a grandfather, affectionately known as "Pop Pop," he absolutely adored his three grandchildren and never missed a baseball game, soccer match, or skating competition. When he wasn't with his family, you could catch him hanging out at the 7-11, Car Clinic, or Farmers Market bantering with his buddies.

He will be deeply missed.

John is survived by sons Greg Fleming (Beverlyn) and Scott Fleming (Ines); grandchildren Kenzie Fleming, Kaeden Fleming, and Kyler Fleming; brother William Fleming (Sherry); nephew Eric Fleming; and cousins. John is also survived by close friend Penny Price.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Susan Thompson Fleming; and son David Fleming.

Funeral arrangements will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks and social distancing.

Visitation will be held 10am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Service will begin 12pm. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association or

Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
NOV
24
Service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Scott and Greg during this difficult time may your dad RIP and now enjoy his time with your mom who he loved with all his heart.
Tom Ferretti
Friend
