John S. Clause
Wilmington - John S. Clause passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 while surrounded by loved ones. He was 88 years old.
Born in Carbondale, PA on Christmas Day 1930, he was the son of the late John and Rose (Lupas) Clause. He earned a degree in Finance and Accounting and a Method Engineer Certificate from the University of Pennsylvania, and was a graduate of the United States Administration School of Finance at Fort Knox, KY.
John moved to Delaware in 1957. A veteran of the Korean War, he proudly served our country in the United States Army 34th Infantry, having been stationed in Okinawa and Korea as a Personnel Specialist in Classification and Assignment.
John was employed as a business and financial analyst with AstraZeneca (formerly Atlas Powder/Atlas Chemical/ICI Americas) and retired in 1995. He was also the co-owner, with his wife Marie, of Clause Tax & Accounting Service.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Marie F. (Paoletti) Clause; his children, Denise M. Clause-Diakos and husband, Elias, J. Barry Clause and wife, Sheryl; 1 granddaughter and 4 step grandchildren; his brothers, George and Donald; his sister, Annette.
Funeral services and entombment were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of John to a .
