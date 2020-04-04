|
|
John S. Fedena, Sr.
Wilmington - John S. Fedena Sr., 94 of Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.
John was born in Chester, PA, the son of the late Anna (Nasko) and John Fedena. He is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Ruth (Hasselman) Fedena in 2009. He worked for Sinclair Refinery in Marcus Hook, PA his entire career and retired from BP Refinery in the 1990s. John was a hardworking man and provided for his family. Right out of Chester High School John served his country in World War II in the Constabulary unit of the U. S. Army.
He was predeceased by his siblings Stephen, Francis, Joseph and Theodore and sister-in-law, Linda (Wozny) Fedena. Surviving siblings are a sister, Theresa Dzydze and two brothers, James S. Fedena, Sr. (Geraldine) and Gerald S. Fedena, Sr. and sister-in-law, Barbara (Hasselman) Mills.
John is survived by his son, John S. Fedena, Jr. (Stephanie); his daughters, Joan Greenamoyer (Jay) and Cynthia Miller (Frank); his grandchildren, John S. Fedena, III (Kate), Nicole Figlarz (Martin); Leanna Emig (Brian); Eric Miller (Amanda); Kyle Greenamoyer (Caitlyn); Ashley Miller (Jay); and Alexis Kell (Luke); his great-grandchildren, Benjamin Figlarz, Liam Scott Emig, Grady John Greenamoyer and Millie Rae Kell and all his grand dogs.
Due to the current pandemic, John's funeral arrangements will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in John's memory to the MS Society of DE Chapter, 2 Mill Rd, Suite 106, Wilmington, DE, 19808; EWTN, Global Catholic Network, 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, AL. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020