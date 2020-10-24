John "Jack" S. Hanna Jr.
Newport - Age 93, peacefully died at home with his daughter Pam by his side on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Jack graduated from Conrad High School in 1944. To this day he still proudly wore his class ring. Jack owned and operated Jack's Barber Shop in Newport since 1949.
He was a life member of the Minquas Volunteer Fire Co in Newport where he was a past President. He received a "Merit of Service Aware" for being a 60-year member in 2007 and an award from the Delaware Volunteer Fireman's Association for 50 years of dedicated service in 1997.
Jack also served on the Board of Directors and was President of the former Newport Building and Loan Association for 25 years.
Jack was very active in the various Masonic Lodges for over 40 years including the Armstrong Lodge #26 where he was Master of the Lodge twice in 1989 and 1999. He served on the Grand Staff of Masons in Delaware. He was also a member of the Five Points Chapter #13 Order of the Eastern Star which is now Caesar Rodney #8.
Jack was the former Commissioner for the Town of Newport from 1967-1973 and then served as the Mayor of Newport for 10 years until 1983. He organized two parades, Newport's Bicentennial Parade and the Dallas Green Parade to honor hometown hero, Dallas Green, manager of the Phillies when they won the World Series in 1980.
Jack helped develop the Newport Industrial Park providing revenue for the town. He also took part in creating the Newport Memorial Park and getting the old Navy gun that sits there for recognition and thanks to the local veterans. Jack was co-chairman and co-organizer of the Pearl Harbor Observance in Newport from 1973-2009. This ceremony continues under the direction of the Delaware Military Academy.
Jack loved animals, especially his cats. He loved the beach and all his friends at Hollywood Beach, MD. Most of all, he will be remembered for his #1 accomplishment being a best friend, mentor and best father in the world.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Rosemary Hanna in 2000; his brother, George; his sisters, Elsie and Joanne; and his 3 best friends, George Garber, Fred Crocker, and Bob Maclary. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Hanna.
Funeral Services will begin at 11 am followed by Masonic Services on Thursday, October 29 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at St. James Church Cemetery in Newport. Masks must be worn and social distancing enforced including maximum of 60 people in the funeral home at one time.
Jack's family wishes many thanks to Vitas Home Healthcare, especially Tracie and Tyisha.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
