John S. Kosinski
Lewes, DE - John S. Kosinski, age 92, of Lewes, Delaware, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, went to spend eternity with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
A veteran of the United States Navy, John proudly served our country for two years during the Korean War. He then dedicated his life to being a loyal and loving husband of 69 years to Wanda and father of four children. He was also a very meticulous plumber, having worked for the union as well as independent companies. He very much enjoyed spending time with his wife and children at the beach fishing, crabbing and clamming.
John was predeceased by his wife, Wanda H. (Murawski); his parents, John S. and Stella (Demurat); his siblings, Elizabeth, Ann and Stanley.
His children, Stephanie Kosinski (significant other, Joe Dillon) of Newark, DE, Monica Kosinski (significant other, Keith Marvel) of St. Petersburg, FL, Carol Jenkins (the late Tommy) of Guys, TN, John M. Kosinski (Tina) of Middletown, DE; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; other family and friends will always cherish in their hearts John's endless love and lifetime memories.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. Hedwig Church, Linden and South Harrison Streets, Wilmington on Monday, November 25 from 9:30-10:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of John to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019