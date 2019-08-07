|
John S. McCready
Quarryville, PA - Age 92, of Quarryville, PA, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldine E. (Hofrichter) McCready, loving father of Dr. Mark (Patti) McCready, David (Amy) McCready and Linda (Mark) Jamison, cherished grandfather of Dr. Amelia (Tony) Vangi and Samuel McCready, Kristen Jamison, Ryan and Brent McCready. Mr. McCready was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a graduate of the Univ. of Pittsburgh. He is a retired employee of Hercules, Inc. and a longtime member of Newark United Methodist Church. Family and friends received Friday, August 9, from 6-8 pm, at the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Saturday, August 10 at 11 am. Memorials may be made to Newark United Methodist Church. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019