John S. Shellenberger
Wilmington - John S. Shellenberger, age 93, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home with his family beside him.
For online condolences and a full obituary, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.