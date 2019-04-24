Services
John Stanley Jakubowski Obituary
John Stanley Jakubowski

Dover - John Stanley Jakubowski, age 82, of Dover, DE passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Newark.

John was born in Delaware, son of the late Theodore J. and Catherine Klimaj Jakubowski.

John is survived by his sister, Rosemary McCabe.

A Graveside Committal service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Riverview Cemetery, 3300 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.

For online condolences, please visit www.Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
