Mannington Township, NJ - John Stauffer Carpenter, Jr., of Mannington Township, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. The son of the late John and Mildred Waddington Carpenter, he was born on May 19, 1931 and was a lifelong resident of Mannington. John was an avid tennis player and loved to travel and spend time with his wife, Emilie and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Together, they enjoyed many summers vacationing in the Adirondack Mountains as well as winters on Peter Island and in Naples, Florida. He was a 1949 graduate of The George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Upon graduation, he began his professional life working alongside his father on their family potato farm in Salem and their orange groves in Orlando, Florida. After working for Bartlett Tree Company in Wilmington, Delaware, he joined his sons in starting Carpenter Tree Lawn and Landscape. John served as a Board Member at Woodland Country Day School, was a longtime member of the Salem Community College Foundation, was on the Board of Trustees of the Woodstown Baptist Church and a member of the Baronial Order of the Magna Carta. John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Emilie Wierman, his daughter, Peggy Moeckel (R. Thorpe) of Hockessin, Delaware and sons John, III (Donna), S. Preston (Molly), and Andrew (Christine) of Mannington. He will be missed by his loving grandchildren, Emilie Bolduc (Charles), Alexander Moeckel (Julia), John IV (Mairead), Elizabeth Foley (Patrick), Benjamin (Victoria), Margaret Shafer (Lamar), Andrew and George as well as his five great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Knight. A Quaker service will honor and celebrate his life on Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 PM at the Salem Friends Meeting, 200 E. Broadway, Salem, NJ 08079. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salem Community College Foundation, 460 Hollywood Ave., Carneys Point, NJ 08069. www.adamsfuneralhome.org
