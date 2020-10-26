John Stephen Bonk
Avondale, PA - John Stephen Bonk, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 22, 2020.
John was born on February 27, 1953 to the late Bernard and Dorothy Bonk. John grew up in Wilmington, DE and was raised on North Jackson Street. He attended St. Edmond's Academy for grade school and graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in 1971. He was a member of St. E's varsity basketball team and went on to attend Drexel University on a basketball scholarship for two years. John was a beloved, respected and dedicated employee of MDavis & Sons, Inc. for 42 years. John started out as a project engineer in 1978 and worked his way up to project manager, vice president, and he became president of the company in 1998. John was president of MDavis for 20 years before deciding to "semi-retire" and focus more on day-to-day operations. John's professional affiliations included Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and Leadership Delaware.
In June, John celebrated 40 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Teesie. He often told his children that he fell in love with her the day he saw her walking into class late at St. E's. John and Teesie loved traveling together, drinking wine, and spending time with their children and granddaughter.
John's pride and joy were his three children Michael Pat, Shawn, and Meghan. John and Teesie's first child is Michael Pat. He was a constant in Michael Pat's life, whether it was coaching his grade school basketball team or taking trips with his Boy Scout troop to Canada. Through his example, all of John's children learned the value of hard work and that family always comes first. John brought his "preemie" Shawn home from the hospital and literally held him in the palm of his hand. For the next 35 years, he taught him everything from how to fish to how to make repairs to his condo. Most of all, he taught Shawn to believe in himself, be a leader, work hard and love his family with everything he has. John and his "Daddy's girl" Meghan spent years traveling together around the country while she was playing volleyball in high school and college. John was known for being a fixture in the corner of the gym at Ursuline volleyball games. He spoiled Meghan with his time, attention, and unconditional love. Every night, John put a candle in the window of his home to honor his children who all work in healthcare. He called them his "heroes" but in reality, he has always been their hero.
"Family is everything" is a phrase John quoted often. He enjoyed entertaining, cooking, vacationing at the beach and spending time with his family. John loved to fish and enjoyed teaching his children, nieces, and nephews how to fish while on vacation in Lewes and the Outer Banks. Every year, John hosted holidays for the McNesby family who he affectionately referred to as "the out-laws." He made delicious food, served endless bottles of wine, and kicked everyone out of the kitchen when they were in his way. John appeared to have a tough exterior, but to his family he had a soft heart of gold. His quick wit, dry sense of humor and corny jokes will be so missed by all who knew him. He was immensely proud of his Polish heritage. He was a second generation American whose grandparents emigrated from Poland in the early 20th century. John loved cooking sauerkraut and kielbasa, making kishka, and he was a former member of the Polish Library Association and Pulaski Legion.
John was a man of deep faith in God and was a devout Catholic all of his life. He was an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church since 1968. John spent many years volunteering for the church. He was on various parish councils, acted as a handyman, and coached his children's basketball teams while they attended grade school at St. Elizabeth's.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Margaret McNesby. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Michael McNesby whom he lived with and took care of with love and compassion for 15 years. John is survived by his wife, Teesie; children, Michael Pat (Alexis), Shawn (Meghan), and Meghan Bonk; his "peanut" granddaughter, Gabrielle Bonk; brother, Bernard Bonk (Kathleen); sister-in-law, Trish Milewski (Jay); brothers-in-law, Joe (Sharon), Jerry (Debbie), and Danny McNesby; nieces and nephews, numerous relatives from the Bonk and McNesby families, and his adoring dog, Murphy Bonk.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at St. Elizabeth R.C. Church, Cedar & Clayton Streets, Wilmington on Thursday, October 29, from 5:00 to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, at 10:30am. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to three organizations that were close to John's heart: The Down's Syndrome Association of Delaware, P.O. Box 747, Middletown, DE 19709; Special Olympics
Delaware, 619 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716; and Elwyn Delaware, 321 East 11th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
