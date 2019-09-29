Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Resources
More Obituaries for John Still
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Bud" Still

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Bud" Still Obituary
John "Bud" Still

Wilmington - John "Bud" Still, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on September 23rd, 2019.

Bud was born in Wilmington to the late John J. Still and Elizabeth (Kenyon) Still. Bud graduated from Salesianum, and went on to become a proud graduate of University of Delaware. Bud dedicated 40+ years to managing Harry Kenyon Inc. Bud enjoyed time with his family, especially time spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Dora (Marsh) Still; children John H. Still, Jr., Elizabeth Calio (Brian), and Joseph Still; grandchildren John Still, III (Colleen), Thomas Still, Brian Calio, Jr., M.D., and Timothy Calio; siblings Joanne Kautz, Harry Still, and Elizabeth Bradley; and sister in law Stella Marsh.

The funeral arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now