|
|
John "Bud" Still
Wilmington - John "Bud" Still, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on September 23rd, 2019.
Bud was born in Wilmington to the late John J. Still and Elizabeth (Kenyon) Still. Bud graduated from Salesianum, and went on to become a proud graduate of University of Delaware. Bud dedicated 40+ years to managing Harry Kenyon Inc. Bud enjoyed time with his family, especially time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Dora (Marsh) Still; children John H. Still, Jr., Elizabeth Calio (Brian), and Joseph Still; grandchildren John Still, III (Colleen), Thomas Still, Brian Calio, Jr., M.D., and Timothy Calio; siblings Joanne Kautz, Harry Still, and Elizabeth Bradley; and sister in law Stella Marsh.
The funeral arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019