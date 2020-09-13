John T. Gaynor, II
Wilmington - John T. Gaynor II was born in 1930 to John and Ethel Gaynor, and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 10, 2020 while in his North Wilmington home, after a brief period of illness.
He was an adoring husband of 68 years to Joan Jester Gaynor who survived him, and loving father to six children: five sons John T. III and wife Linda, Clarke and wife Misty, Barry, Thomas and wife Lynn, Grant (who predeceased him) and his only daughter Linda (Gaynor) Trinkle and husband Joseph. He was a loving and caring grandparent to his 13 grandchildren Alicia and husband Matthew, Cassaundra and husband Benjamin, Joseph and wife Stephanie, Luke, Haley, Grant, Gary, Tyler, Dylan, Bryan, Jared, Eric and John T. IV, and his great grandson Judah, who all adored their "Poppop".
A life-long Delawarean, John graduated Wilmington High School, attended Abilene Christian College in Texas for his freshman year, and then married his high school sweetheart "Joanie" before serving with the US Army in Korea as a communications officer during the war. He returned home after serving overseas and worked for The DuPont Company while studying Chemistry at University of Delaware at night. He received his diploma while his wife and first four young sons watched from the front row. John went on to work for John Hancock briefly, then he moved to Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company where his high volume production earned him a spot at the Million Dollar Round Table for many consecutive years. John served as deacon and frequent song leader at Cedars Church of Christ for decades, was regularly seen running along the Brandywine River during the workday lunch hour, member of the Power Squadron, and spent many of his weekends fishing and relaxing with his wife and family in Lower Delaware. He was well-known at the Downtown and the Brandywine YMCA's, and led a weekly Men's Bible Study ministry at Gander Hill Prison. He wrote and recorded many songs for which he sung and played his guitar. He was known for his everlasting and infectious positive attitude. He was known for his strong faith in God and commitment to his family. His spontaneous Bible lessons and intercessory prayers will be missed by those who were blessed to be touched by his life.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
