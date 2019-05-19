|
John T. Steinbeiser IV
Newark - John T. Steinbeiser IV, age 39, of Newark, DE, succumbed to his addiction Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He worked for Swift Pools. John enjoyed family get-togethers and playing pool. He will be forever missed.
John is survived by his parents, John and Kay Steinbeiser; brother, Eric Steinbeiser (Rose Ann); sisters: Leah Crumpton (Patrick), Valerie Beaudet, and Angela Wallace; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Matarese Steinbeiser.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of John's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to AtTAcK Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 19, 2019