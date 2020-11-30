1/1
John V. Brunori
1935 - 2020
John V. Brunori

Newark - John V. Brunori, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on October 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Patrick and Johanna (Mazurkewicz) Brunori.

John was employed with Electric Hose & Rubber for 21 years, and then as an automobile mechanic with Horton Brothers for 10 years. Throughout his life, he was a hardworking and diligent provider for his family, and was proud to give his sons a Catholic school education. John was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

His wife of 63 years, Joanne L. (Francis) Brunori, passed away on September 24, 2019.

John will be dearly missed by his sons, Patrick and John; his granddaughters, Rosana Allen and Jacqueline Ann Brunori; his great granddaughters, Noelia and Viola. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Patricia Dunstone.

Funeral services and entombment will be held privately.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
