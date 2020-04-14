Resources
Rev. Dr. John W. Dean


1933 - 2020
Rehoboth Beach - The Rev. Dr. John W. Dean, 86, peacefully departed this life on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, with family present.

In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to either Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach or to Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Wilmington. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic burial will be held privately with the family at Coolspring Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a date in the future.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
