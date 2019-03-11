Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Horty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. "Jack" Horty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John W. "Jack" Horty Obituary
John W. "Jack" Horty

Wilmington - John W. Horty, "Jack", 89 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 8, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Wilmington, Jack was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Doris and son in law Nicholas Sterling. He is survived by his children: Jane Greenamoyer (Richard) of Florida, Andrew, Amy Sterling, and Colleen Weaver (Mike) all of Delaware; nine grandchildren: Rachel, Timothy, Jillian, Brady (Greenamoyer); Sara MacLean;Christopher, Alyssa, Hannah Sterling; Meghan, Michael Weaver, and one great grandson, Luke.

Jack was a proud graduate of Salesianum High School in 1947, and went on to serve in the Air Force during the Korean War. He joined the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #59/19 and was a loyal and dedicated member retiring in 1990. He loved spending weekends crabbing, fishing, and socializing with many friends in Rehoboth Beach. He enjoyed playing tennis, staying active, rooting for Notre Dame and watching his grandchildren's many sporting events.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, March 13 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, March 14 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at both Somerford and Millcroft Senior Living for the quality of care provided. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now