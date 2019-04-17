|
|
John W. "Jack" Short
Miami - Passed away on April 12 in Miami Florida. Jack was born in Milford, Delaware on November 27, 1928 the only son of Felix and Delema Short. He served three years in the Air Force Pictorial Service before moving to Wilmington, Delaware to work for WDEL-TV. He met and married Anne Emerson. They raised two daughters together. He worked with ABC Television for 25 years as a cinematographer/editor. He most enjoyed filming Formula 1 racing and Wide World of Sports. After retirement he free-lanced in cinematography, and later moving yachts to and from the Caribbean, Florida and New England. He had many hobbies he shared with his family including horseback riding, skiing, cooking, gardening, and boating. He and his wife enjoyed sailing the Chesapeake with their various sailing clubs.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Anne Emerson Short, and his sisters Mary Hazzard and Louise Campbell. He is survived by his daughters Ellen Short (Phil Thompson), and Barbara Barto (Mark); his granddaughters, Kelly and Lindsay; his sister, Laura Murray and many nieces and nephews. Plans for a memorial will be determined for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Save the Manatee 500 N. Maitland Ave. Ste 210 Maitland, FL 32751 savethemanatee.org.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019