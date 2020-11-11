1/1
John W. Slawter
Garnet Valley, PA - John W. Slawter, age 86 of Garnet Valley, PA passed away peacefully in the home that he was born & raised in on November 9, 2020. After high school, John served his country in the Army; He was a true patriot that loved his country, never missing an opportunity to exercise his right to vote on election day! John was a mechanic by trade, owning and operating his own truck mechanic shop, Van Dyke Diesel in New Castle, DE. He was devoted to his faith, and a member of the West Wilmington Seventh Day Adventist Church. In addition to his parents, Peter and Mary E. Longfellow Slawter, John is preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene G. Campbell, who passed away in 2019 after 57 years of marriage. He is survived by his children; Diane (Mike Bishop) Mangesian-Bishop and Dinah (Kelly) Benton. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15th from 1-2pm at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00PM. Interment will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
