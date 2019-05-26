|
|
John Walter "Moondog" Bailey
Chadds Ford - John Walter "Moondog" Bailey, age 61, of Chadds Ford, PA, formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Balbino V. and Mary E. (Bailey) Ramos. John worked as a pressman with DuPont Company in Boothwyn, PA. After working for DuPont, he went to work for Unipack in West Chester, PA as a pressman.
An avid sports fan, John enjoyed watching and attending horse racing, especially at Delaware Park. He could always be found cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Phillies. One of his favorite joys in life was watching the Dallas Cowboys games with his daughter. John loved playing in a softball league for the Bears and golfing. One of his favorite pastimes was grilling and you never left his house hungry.
John is survived by his wife, Theresa (Ciccantelli) Bailey; daughter, Doris Adkins (Lew); nephew and niece, Ron and Terry Thompson; and many other nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Interment will be held privately.
The family encourages family and friends to wear any sports apparel of their choice to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the Special Olympics of Delaware, 619 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019