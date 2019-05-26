Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Walter "Moondog" Bailey


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Walter "Moondog" Bailey Obituary
John Walter "Moondog" Bailey

Chadds Ford - John Walter "Moondog" Bailey, age 61, of Chadds Ford, PA, formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on November 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Balbino V. and Mary E. (Bailey) Ramos. John worked as a pressman with DuPont Company in Boothwyn, PA. After working for DuPont, he went to work for Unipack in West Chester, PA as a pressman.

An avid sports fan, John enjoyed watching and attending horse racing, especially at Delaware Park. He could always be found cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Phillies. One of his favorite joys in life was watching the Dallas Cowboys games with his daughter. John loved playing in a softball league for the Bears and golfing. One of his favorite pastimes was grilling and you never left his house hungry.

John is survived by his wife, Theresa (Ciccantelli) Bailey; daughter, Doris Adkins (Lew); nephew and niece, Ron and Terry Thompson; and many other nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Interment will be held privately.

The family encourages family and friends to wear any sports apparel of their choice to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the Special Olympics of Delaware, 619 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now