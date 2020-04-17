Resources
1939 - 2020
Fair Hill, MD - Born on August 17, 1939, in Wilmington, DE, to John, Jr. and Barbara Elizabeth (Prigg) Wesley, John Wesley, III, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with his family by his side.

John moved to Fair Hill, MD, in 1951 when his parents purchased The Hollow Inn (later and better known as Wesley's). He attended Massanutten Military Academy, West Nottingham Academy, and graduated from Elkton High School. His vocation was Wesley's, where he worked his entire life as owner, bartender, host, in the package store, and as the innovator of dining room specials. When people spoke of Wesley's, they spoke of John.

John lived life on fast-forward; always wanting to do and go. He enjoyed playing golf, boating, traveling, entertaining, and spending time in Myrtle Beach, SC. He worked hard, enjoyed life to the fullest and wanted everyone around him to do the same. Throughout the years, he was a member of many organizations and clubs in Cecil County and the State of Maryland.

He will be dearly missed by his best friend and wife, Sandralee Bohl Wesley; son, Rich Wesley (Jennifer); granddaughters, Devon and Paige Wesley; brothers, Jeff Wesley (Debbie) and Kenny Wesley; and his beloved dogs, Quincy, Aries and Ginger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John "Jackie" Wesley, IV; and brother, Ronald "Ronnie" Wesley.

Funeral service will be held at a later date.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
