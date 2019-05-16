|
|
John Wesley Lynam, Jr.
Newark - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
He was born to the late Mary Jane (Pendergast) and John Wesley Lynam. John was a patriot. He joined the USMC Reserves serving for over 4 years. He was a dedicated employee of Delaware Trust Company. There he met his wife, Pat. The two were married on August 31, 1979 and they have spent 39 happy years together raising their family.
John had many hobbies and interest. He loved all Philadelphia sports teams and was especially proud of the Eagles Superbowl win. He was a car enthusiast and would jump at the chance to go to any car show he could. John was proud of his strong Irish heritage and was quite the jokester. He often spent his free time doing puzzles and word searches. But most of all, John was a family man. Everything he did was for the benefit of his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica, and mother-in-law, Rose Hoinowski.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, and daughters, Jenna (Steve) Parke and Dana (Alex) Lano. Poppop will be dearly missed by his adoring grandchildren, Cameron, Eli, and Harper Parke, and baby Lano arriving October 2019. He is also survived by his brother, Ken Lynam; his brother-in-law, Hank Hoinowski (Margaret); and a large extended family.
All services for John will be private.
Published in The News Journal on May 16, 2019