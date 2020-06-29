John Wesley Thomas Jr.
John Wesley Thomas, Jr.

John Wesley Thomas, Jr. was born October 24, 1947 in Washington, D.C. John was called home June 19, 2020.

His legacy will run for eternity through his wife of 53 years Bettie Thomas: his 4 devoted children and 6 grandchildren.

His celebration of life will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The viewing 9:00am - 11:00am. Service, t 11:00am. Mother UAME Church, 701 E. St. Wilmington, De., 19801.

State mandates all attending viewing and service must wear masks.

Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
