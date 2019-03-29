Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
129 West 4th Street
Lewes, DE
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
129 West 4th Street
Lewes, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wiberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wiberg


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Wiberg Obituary
John Wiberg

Rehoboth Beach - John Victor Wiberg, age 86 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 West 4th Street, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place prior to the services at Bethel Methodist Cemetery. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guest register for Mr. Wiberg.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now