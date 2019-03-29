|
|
John Wiberg
Rehoboth Beach - John Victor Wiberg, age 86 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 West 4th Street, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place prior to the services at Bethel Methodist Cemetery. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guest register for Mr. Wiberg.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019