|
|
John William Kirsch
Middletown - John William Kirsch, age 21, a resident of Middletown, DE, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
A native of Middletown, he was the son of Capt. Daniel Frederick Kirsch and Susanne Ruth (Stern) Kirsch of Middletown. John graduated from Salesianum, class of 2016. He attended West Chester University. He recently worked in hardscaping and carpentry. John was to start working with his father at Wilmington Tug.
Starting in 7th grade, he actively volunteered and loved helping others, especially at the Brian Conley Veterans Resiliency Center in Middletown. John's fondest memories were spent with his Poppy, where they shared countless hours of hunting, fishing and crabbing. He and his family are avid Ravens fans and gathered together to watch every game. John loved to play baseball until he found a passion for rugby, playing for both Salesianum and West Chester University. He was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by two brothers, Daniel "Zach" Kirsch of Middletown, and CPT Adam Kirsch and his wife, Sarah, of Belton, TX; maternal grandparents, William and Donna Good of Yardley, PA; paternal grandparents, Richard and Shirley McLeish of Brentwood, CA; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. John was loved by all.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at 11 am until 1 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 214 Clinton St., Delaware City, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 pm at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 209 Washington St., Delaware City, with Father Christian Beretta officiating. Interment will be private.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Brian Conley Veteran's Resiliency Center, 104 South Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019