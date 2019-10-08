|
|
John William Turnbull, Jr.
Elkton, MD - John W. Turnbull, Jr., 76, of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Mr. Turnbull retired from Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE where he had worked for 42 years and was a member of UAW #404.
Survivors include his children, Deborah A. Hunt (Robert), Elkton, MD, Tammy M. Turnbull (Bob Pfahler), Altoona, PA, John W. Turnbull III (Lois), Wilmington, DE and Robert A. (Tony) Turnbull, Elkton, MD; siblings, Martha Grunza, Mary Turnbull, Michael Turnbull, Theresa Badur, Joseph Turnbull and Mark Turnbull; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
The family suggests contributions to Singerly Fire Company, P.O. Box 444, Elkton, MD 21922.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019