Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Turnbull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Turnbull Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Turnbull Jr. Obituary
John William Turnbull, Jr.

Elkton, MD - John W. Turnbull, Jr., 76, of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Mr. Turnbull retired from Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE where he had worked for 42 years and was a member of UAW #404.

Survivors include his children, Deborah A. Hunt (Robert), Elkton, MD, Tammy M. Turnbull (Bob Pfahler), Altoona, PA, John W. Turnbull III (Lois), Wilmington, DE and Robert A. (Tony) Turnbull, Elkton, MD; siblings, Martha Grunza, Mary Turnbull, Michael Turnbull, Theresa Badur, Joseph Turnbull and Mark Turnbull; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

The family suggests contributions to Singerly Fire Company, P.O. Box 444, Elkton, MD 21922.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now