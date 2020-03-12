|
Deacon Johnnie B. Wilson, Sr.
Newark - Johnnie B. Wilson, Sr. passed away on March 6, 2020 of natural causes. He was the owner of Wilson's Lighting & Shade Center in Wilmington, DE and a long time member and Deacon of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in New Castle, DE.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 9 - 11am followed by the Homegoing service at 11:00am at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 3079 New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE 19720.
Funeral arrangements will be handled through The House of Wright Mortuary.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020