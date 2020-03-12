Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
3079 New Castle Ave
New Castle, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
3079 New Castle Ave
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Johnnie B. Wilson Sr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon Johnnie B. Wilson Sr. Obituary
Deacon Johnnie B. Wilson, Sr.

Newark - Johnnie B. Wilson, Sr. passed away on March 6, 2020 of natural causes. He was the owner of Wilson's Lighting & Shade Center in Wilmington, DE and a long time member and Deacon of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in New Castle, DE.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 9 - 11am followed by the Homegoing service at 11:00am at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 3079 New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE 19720.

Funeral arrangements will be handled through The House of Wright Mortuary.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -