Wilmington - Jon David Hallberg, 64, of Claymont and Wilmington, Delaware, died in the early morning of February 6th. As a world class gymnast, prolific artist, crossword puzzle solver (in ink), selfless friend, and devoted father and grandfather, he leaves a grand legacy. Jon's quick wit and ability to strike up a conversation with a total stranger left a lasting impact on everyone lucky enough to have met him. He is predeceased by parents Pete and Jean Hallberg, and survived by siblings Karen, Kristin, and Lary, children Hewitt, David and Sarah, and granddaughter Nellie June. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the recipient of your choice. All are welcome to come and share a story about Jon and his impact on the world. A visitation will be held at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020