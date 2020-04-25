|
Dr. Jon Marc Finamore
New York, NY - Dr. Jon Marc Finamore, age 30, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, April 17th after a hard-fought battle with glioblastoma. Jon was described as a real life super hero by his family, friends, colleagues and doctors, although he was far too modest to ever describe himself in such a way. He was exceptionally kind, caring, and driven and dedicated his life to helping others as a neurologist. Everyone who knew Jon Marc was better for having met him. He was also incredibly witty and could often be heard, very quietly, making the funniest joke you've ever heard. Jon Marc was an unbelievably wonderful husband, a devoted brother, son, nephew and cousin, an outstanding colleague and doctor, and an amazing friend.
Jon Marc is survived by his wife, Erica (Cohen) Finamore; his parents Arnaldo and Lucia Finamore; his brother Gabriel Finamore; his aunts and uncles Domenico and Antonietta Finamore, Giuseppe and Maria Grazia Finamore, and Marilisa González Montanari; cousins Islanda Finamore, Josephine and Andrew Harrington and family, Michael and Beth Finamore and family, and Patrizia González Montanari; In-laws Barry, Karin, and Jeffrey Cohen; all of his beloved family in Italy. Jon Marc is predeceased by his grandparents, Gabriele and Islanda Finamore, Ernesto and Nide Montanari and cousin Iram González Montanari
Jon Marc was a neurology resident at New York University Hospital at the time of his diagnosis. He had an MD from Jefferson Medical College and a BS from the University of Delaware. He graduated from Salesianum High School and Saint Anthony of Padua Grade School in Wilmington Delaware. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private but a celebration of his life will be held in the future at a date to be decided.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Jon Marc to the Dr. Jon Marc Finamore '11 Scholarship at the University of Delaware. Please use UD's secure website, www.udel.edu/makeagift, or send contributions to: University of Delaware, Gifts Processing, 83 E. Main St., 3rd Fl., Newark, DE 19716. Make checks payable to: 'University of Delaware' and include on the memo line 'in memory of Dr. Jon Marc Finamore '11'.
Contributions can also be made to the National Brain Tumor Society. Please use this link to donate: or send a gift to: https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/Finamore National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. Make checks payable to NBTS and include on the memo line 'in memory of Jon Marc Finamore'.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020