1/1
Jonathan Paul "Jon" Sloyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Paul "Jon" Sloyer

Newark - Jonathan Paul "Jon" Sloyer, age 49, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on March 4, 1971, he was a son of Barbara (Bartos) Sloyer and the late Clifford Wilson Sloyer, Jr. Jon graduated from Newark High School, where he excelled at playing the trumpet in the school's various bands and was on the tennis team. His excellent trumpeting earned him all-state honors, secured his membership with the Crossmen Drum & Bugle Corps and University of Delaware marching band. After earning his Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from the University of Delaware, Jon began a career at Wilmington Trust lasting 26 years. His most recent position was senior project manager and vice president.

Jon was passionate about sports, music, and photography and often gave back to the community by coaching. He enjoyed coaching Danny and Jackson and their baseball teams in Canal Little League and Bear Babe Ruth. Jon was a man of faith and a member of St. Margaret of Scotland's Parish where he coached the Warriors football team. Jon was proud and happy his sons were part of the Caravel Academy school and community for over 11 years. Jon used his photography skills to capture live action photos and videos during games and marching band competitions and enjoyed sharing them with parents and friends. Jon was a lifelong Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Phillies fan and would spend many happy weekends watching sports games with his family.

Jon is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Melissa Catherine (Pettus) Sloyer; sons, Daniel Glenwood Sloyer and Jackson Gaius Sloyer; mother, Barbara (Bartos) Sloyer of Newark; brothers, Gregory J. Sloyer (Michelle) of Raleigh, NC and Christopher D. Sloyer (Noriko) of Santa Clarita, CA; and nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 2431 Frazer Rd, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved