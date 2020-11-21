Jonathan Paul "Jon" Sloyer
Newark - Jonathan Paul "Jon" Sloyer, age 49, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on March 4, 1971, he was a son of Barbara (Bartos) Sloyer and the late Clifford Wilson Sloyer, Jr. Jon graduated from Newark High School, where he excelled at playing the trumpet in the school's various bands and was on the tennis team. His excellent trumpeting earned him all-state honors, secured his membership with the Crossmen Drum & Bugle Corps and University of Delaware marching band. After earning his Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from the University of Delaware, Jon began a career at Wilmington Trust lasting 26 years. His most recent position was senior project manager and vice president.
Jon was passionate about sports, music, and photography and often gave back to the community by coaching. He enjoyed coaching Danny and Jackson and their baseball teams in Canal Little League and Bear Babe Ruth. Jon was a man of faith and a member of St. Margaret of Scotland's Parish where he coached the Warriors football team. Jon was proud and happy his sons were part of the Caravel Academy school and community for over 11 years. Jon used his photography skills to capture live action photos and videos during games and marching band competitions and enjoyed sharing them with parents and friends. Jon was a lifelong Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Phillies fan and would spend many happy weekends watching sports games with his family.
Jon is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Melissa Catherine (Pettus) Sloyer; sons, Daniel Glenwood Sloyer and Jackson Gaius Sloyer; mother, Barbara (Bartos) Sloyer of Newark; brothers, Gregory J. Sloyer (Michelle) of Raleigh, NC and Christopher D. Sloyer (Noriko) of Santa Clarita, CA; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 2431 Frazer Rd, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
