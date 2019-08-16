|
|
Jonathan Peter Whitcomb
Wilmington, DE - On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Jonathan Peter Whitcomb, loving son, brother and father of two, passed away at age 57. Jonathan was born on May 21, 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware to Newell E. and Ellen Tellier Whitcomb.
Jon graduated from West Chester University with a degree in business. He enjoyed a 25-year career in the steel pipe industry. He had a love for Hawaii and his family members who lived there and he visited frequently. He was a longtime Rotarian and recently received the club's highest award for service.
Jon was a talented golfer from a young age with a lifelong love for the sport. He dedicated thousands of hours to volunteering with a passion for helping others. His family is grateful for the love Jon received from the many friends he made helping others through the years.
Jonathan is survived by his children, Diana R. Whitcomb and Amy S. Whitcomb, his mother, Ellen T. Whitcomb, his brothers, Timothy and James Whitcomb, his niece, Lynn Whitcomb and his nephew, Matthew Whitcomb, along with a large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Newell E. Whitcomb and his brother, Newell E. (Chip) Whitcomb Jr.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2pm at the Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennan's Church Rd., Wilmington, DE. All who knew and loved Jon are welcome to join us. He will be greatly missed by us all. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019