Jordan Craig Tann
Newark - Jordan transitioned suddenly on December 12, 2019, at his home. He is the father of Miah Milan Tann and Kennedy Morgan Tann; son of Brenda Collier Cramer (husband, Andre) and Robert "Craig" Tann (wife, Tara); brother of Erin Cramer, Joshua Collier, Nala Cramer, Terrence Henderson and Tayvon Henderson; maternal grandson of Ann Collier and the late Merrick Collier; paternal grandson of Nancy T. Jenkins, Rev. Dr. Carroll Jenkins, Robert L. Tann and Alzetta Tann; beloved fiance' of Nicole Schuster, mother of his daughters, and a host of extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802, where viewing will be from 9:00-10:45 am only. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to: www.congofuneralhome.com
