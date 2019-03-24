|
Jorge Alberto Rosas
Wilmington - Jorge Alberto Rosas Salazar of Wilmington, DE died Friday March 22, 2019. He was 74 years old. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 29, at 12:00pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd. Wilmington, DE 19803. Family and friends are welcome 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary School. For a complete obituary and to send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019