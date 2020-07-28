1/1
Jose' Casas
Las Vegas, NV - Jose' Casas, age 75, went to be with his Lord on July 21st, 2020. Was born on Feb 18, 1945, in Manila, Philippines. Jose' enjoyed Formula One racing and fine automobiles. He looked forward to dynamic political debates with hopes of supporting a world that would be better for his grandchildren. Jose' joins in Heaven his beloved parents, Eduardo & Lucila Casas, and his precious grandson, Noah Edward Casas. He is survived by his son, Carlos (Amy) Casas, and daughter, Barbara (Troy) Buffington; and grandchildren: Charles, Eleanor, Brian, Emma, & Stella. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Jose's name be sent to: The Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
