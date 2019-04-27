Services
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasantville Baptist church
162 B Christiana road
New castle, DE
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasantville Baptist church
162 B Christiana road
New castle, DE
Jose Antonio "Joey" Torres Obituary
Jose Antonio

"Joey" Torres

New Castle - Jose Antonio Torres, affectionately known to all as "Joey", age 49 went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2019.

He was the husband of Renee Torres; father of William Steele, Stephanie Steele-Torres, Frank R. Torres and the late Jose Torres-Steele; son of Frank Sr. and Marcella Torres; brother of Frank Jr., Wanda, Vicky, Susan and Christine. He is also survived by a host of other loving family and friends.

A Celebration of his Life Service will be on Monday April 29th at 11:00 AM at the Pleasantville Baptist church 162 B Christiana road in New castle. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 AM only. Burial Silverbrook Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
