Jose E. Valentini, Phd.
Hockessin - Jose E. Valentini, age 68, of Hockessin, DE, a U.S. citizen born in Argentina, died on April 11, 2019 at Barclay Friends, West Chester. PA.
Jose was born in Cordoba, Argentina, son of Irma Drehock Valentini and the late Cesar Valentini. He attended the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, receiving his Master of Science in Chemistry, in 1974. He went on to the University of La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he received his Doctorate degree in Chemical Engineering, in 1977. He also earned his Masters of Science in Public Health at the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh PA, in 1980. Jose also attended various flying schools in the Northeast, United States earning his private pilot license, instructor and ATP for single and multiple engine planes from 1984 to 2014. He was fluent in speaking Spanish, Italian, English and most recently, German.
Jose worked for the duPont Company in Research & Development in different groups for 37 years, in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Brevard, NC and Wilmington, DE. While in Brevard, N.C., he was also part of Sterling & AGFA, as the site changed hands. He also worked for Huntsman Textiles Inc. with R&D assignment in Basel, Switzerland/Germany, for 4 years. Jose became a professor at the Delaware State University, Aviation School for 2 years. Throughout his career he was also an aviation instructor with Mountain Air Cruise, LLC.
He was a member of the American Chemical Society for over 40 years, including receiving a prestigious award in recognition of his contributions to science. He was also a member of Sigma XI, AOPA and several aviation clubs in Eastern PA..
Jose is survived by his wife of 40 years, Silvia C. Valentini, his son, Bryan E. Valentini(Niki Sawyer) of New York, daughter Romina N. Valentini, of Philadelphia, PA., his 96 yr. old mother, Irma D. Valentini, his brother Cesar N. Valentini, his nephew, Lionel C. Valentini, all of Buenos Aires, Argentina and his beloved children cats, Spooky and Buttons.
The day of Jose's passing, the family held a private prayer service. The family celebrated Dr Valentini's life with him, recently inviting family, friends and acquaintances that visited him while in medical treatment at Barkley Friends to share memories, stories, photos, messages read to him, etc. from friends from as far as Japan, Argentina, Germany, and Singapore.
Jose's life passion was flying, the reason why he spent his last years flying and teaching young students to become pilots.
Memorial Contribution to help a young life reach their dream of flying someday may be made to his school, Delaware State University, Aviation School, 1200 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019