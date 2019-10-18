|
José Luis Avila
Wilmington - Age 54, took his own life on October 14, 2019 after a long struggle with depression. Underneath his illness, he was a generous, sweet soul, and loved life wholeheartedly.
José was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and grew up in Lexington, KY. Spanish was his first language and he learned English by listening to Johnny Cash record albums. He graduated from Henry Clay High School and earned degrees in architecture from the University of Kentucky and the University of the Arts. José was a gifted photographer and potter, and loved to cook for friends and family, especially while telling stories. He had an intuitive appreciation for poetry, nature, and human nature.
Most of all he loved his sons, Christopher and Andrew. José shared their childhood years with them, adding his own childlike enthusiasm. He instilled in them his generous spirit and care for others. José will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his sons; former spouse, Julie Heaney; parents, José Alberto and Avelina Avila of Venice, FL; sister, Maria Votilla of Lititz, PA; brother, Albert of Sarasota, FL; and five nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please be kind to each other. Share your struggles, fears, and joys, and be present and patient in each other's journeys. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in José's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/).
