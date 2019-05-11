|
Joseph A. Carucci
Wilmington - —Joseph passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Joe attended Wilmington High School and graduated from Temple University. Joe retired from the DuPont Company and Dade Behring after 35 years of service. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Joe loved to spend time with his family and friends cooking during holidays and special events. He was a New York Yankee's fan and his pastimes included golf, traveling, visiting with his friends at the Defiance Club, and driving his 1983 El Camino.
Joe was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth M. Fidance and Peter J. Carucci who owned Pete's 5 & 10 in Little Italy, Wilmington, De. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara (Thursby), his sister Julia deJuliis (Joseph-deceased), his brothers John (Rose Ann), Robert (Teresa), his children Christopher (Waverly), Tina Baker (John), and Andria. Joe has five grandchildren, Reinice, James, Marie, Donte and Deziree. He also has six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday May 13, 2019 at 10:30 am in Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Rd., Wilmington, 19807, where friends may call after 9:15am. Entombment will follow Mass in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The First Tee of Delaware. PO Box 419, Rockland, DE 19732, or by visiting their website www.thefirstteedelaware.org/donate/
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019