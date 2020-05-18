Joseph A. Castelli
Joseph A. Castelli

Wilmington - Joseph A. Castelli, age 92, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 50 years, Nellie, his son Joseph A. Castelli, Jr. his sisters, Lena Serio, Sue Deery, Laura Pronio, Rose Nally, and Marie Grant, and his brother, Rudy Castelli. He served his country proudly as a Marine in WWII and then re-joined the service switching to the Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from New Castle County over 30 years ago where he worked as an EMT. His favorite pastime was playing cards at St. Anthony's Club and numerous senior centers around Wilmington, playing bocce at the Prince of Piedmont and visiting his family in Florida every year. He is survived by his children, Linda Castelli and Stephen Castelli, 7 grandchildren, Dominic, Carri, Charlene, Josefa, Zoe, Billy, and Joseph, 3 great grandchildren, Dominic Jr, Adelina, and Elliot. He is also survived by his dear sister, Eleanor Stone, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to an In Car, Drive-Thru, Visitation on Friday May 22 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Mr. Castelli's Immediate Family will be present and accepting condolences from visitors staying in their vehicles. Please pull into Parking lot adjacent to The Corleto-Latina Family Center, 807 N. Union St. Wilmington, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church at 901 N. DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805

To send online condolence, please visit:corletolatinafuneralhome.com 302-652-6642






Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Alice Sobkow
Family
