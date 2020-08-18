Joseph A. Cirillo



Joseph A. Cirillo, born on March 18, 1933, in Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Bear, Delaware.



After graduating from high school, Joe made a career working as a master carpenter with DuPont at the Chemours Chambers Works Facility, retiring in 1991. Joe was a hard-working man who spent many hours helping family and friends. Whether helping out with small projects or building an entire house, Joe took pride in all of his work. He was passionate about gardening, and he found great joy in sharing the tomatoes with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing in the Delaware Bay and going to his favorite spot, B-Buoy.



Family was always a priority to Joe, and he was so proud of his three sons and their business, Cirillo Bros., Inc. He was also very proud of all of his grandchildren and their accomplishments.



Joe was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his three sons, Josephine L. (Ciabattoni) Cirillo; parents Ferdinand and Italina Cirillo; brother Louis Cirillo; and parents-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Dornino and Lucille Ciabiattoni.



He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Hayden) Cirillo; sons Michael Cirillo (Sharron), Mark Cirillo (Kristie), and Paul Cirillo (Kimberly); stepchildren Paul Hayden (Karen), and Peggy Hayden; grandchildren Stan Zulkowski, Joey Cirillo, Samantha Cirillo, Arthur Wheeler IV, Alyssa Cirillo, Mark Cirillo Jr., Angelina Cirillo, Michael Cirillo II, Kevin Hayden, Shannon Hayden, and Eric Henderson; and siblings Helen Rapposelli, Fred Cirillo (Margie), and Adele Patone (Americo).



The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. William Funk, Dr. Pennington, and Dr. Rosalia Viterbo of Fox Chase Cancer Center and the many tireless healthcare workers who have touched our lives.



An evening viewing will be held 6pm to 8pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10AM on Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 901 E Newport Pike, Wilm., DE 19804. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Seasons Hospice or your favorite local charity.



