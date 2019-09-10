|
Joseph A. Czajkowski
Townsend - Jospeh A. Czajkowski, of Townsend, was born on September 6, 1935 in Wilmington, DE. On September 7, 2019 to his surprise, he found himself at the Gate of Heaven greeted by his wife, Jean (Thursby), who he hadn't seen in 11 years. Next in line were his parents, Francis and Helen Czajkowski and along with others who had passed, waiting to see his bewilderment. We imagine his response to this unexpected circumstance was 'Wow! This is a weird year!"
Joseph was a checker champion, pie baker, quick witted, crab wrangler, historian of all mishaps, and slot bandit slayer. He loved his farm, his friends, his family and just loved his life. His garden was not for himself, but for all those he loved. He found so much joy in sharing all that he had.
You could anticipate his responses with one of his many clichés: "Is that the best you can do? It's the best you've ever done!" and "Are you coming? So is Christmas!" and so many more.
He was proud Salesianum High School graduate, went on to trade school for plumbing/pipe fitting and worked with Joseph T. Richardson Construction. In 1968, he moved his family from city life to the farm life. This is where the real adventure started. Being a novice farmer, there were many mishaps, and the fun ensued.
Joe is survived by his three brothers, Francis (Elaine), Ronald (Marcia), and William (Gayle) Czajkowski; his children, Janine Torres, Joanne (Brian) Cornell, and Joseph M. (Lori) Czajkowski. Sr.; his grandchildren, Malinda Legar, Christine Legar, Breanna Cornell, Matthew Cornell, Joseph M. Czajkowski Jr., (Taylor McAndrew), Timothy A. Czajkowski; many nieces and nephews.
"See you later, Pop. I hope!"
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:00 AM Thursday, September 12 at St. Polycarp Catholic Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, where friends may call in the parish hall from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Newark. Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to .
