Joseph A. Hackett
Newark - Joseph Andrew Hackett, 42, of Newark, Delaware passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a short illness.

Joe was born in Wilmington, Delaware and graduated from John Dickinson High School. He was the owner of NJL Renovations, LLC, a home-improvement company.

Joe loved working with his clients to help make their homes beautiful.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his sons, Nicholas, Joey and Logan; his Father and Step-Mother, A. Kenneth, Jr. and Karen; his brothers, Ken 3rd and friend, Heather, C.R. McLeod and his wife, Brooke; his sister, Melissa M. Leonard and her husband, Dan. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Aunts and Uncles, many cousins, and friends. His mother, Dorothy M. Hill and maternal grandmother, Rose Hill, also survive him.

Joe was a wonderful Son, Husband, Father, Brother and Friend. He loved spending time with his sons and his Family. We will miss him so much.

Funeral Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to your favorite charity in Joe's name.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from May 27 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

